Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Walt Disney Company (The)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  11:03:36 2023-02-09 am EST
114.86 USD   +2.76%
10:56aPeltz' Trian ends Disney board challenge after CEO Iger lays out key changes
RE
10:44aTrian's Peltz Ends Proxy War For Disney Board Seat After Restructuring Announcement
MT
10:32aWalt Disney's Bob Iger Reportedly Plans to Stay as CEO for Two Years
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Peltz' Trian ends Disney board challenge after CEO Iger lays out key changes

02/09/2023 | 10:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A screen shows the trading info for The Walt Disney Company company on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Activist investor Nelson Peltz on Thursday ended his quest for a board seat at Walt Disney Co after Chief Executive Bob Iger laid out plans to fix the home of Mickey Mouse that inspired Wall Street to push the stock price higher.

"The proxy fight is over. This is a win for all shareholders," a spokesperson for Peltz's Trian Fund Management said on Thursday.

The decision, first reported by CNBC, came only hours after Iger announced earnings that topped Wall Street expectations and announced a corporate restructuring that addresses many of Peltz' criticisms.

Disney's stock price climbed 3.6% in Thursday trading. The stock has risen nearly 30% since the start of the year.

Trian owns a nearly $1 billion stake in Disney and had criticized the company for a bungled succession planning, overpaying for new assets and runaway costs.

He was trying to rally shareholders to vote him onto Disney's board, arguing that he had the experience, after sitting on 11 boards, to help turn the company around. Disney disagreed and said he did not have the skills needed to aid the media conglomerate.

Iger, who returned to the top job in November, on Wednesday dazzled Wall Street on his first earnings call since replacing Bob Chapek, who was fired in last year after the company in November reported a 66% drop in quarterly profit.

Iger addressed points Peltz had raised in his proxy battle and said Disney is cutting 7,000 jobs and reorganizing into three divisions - an entertainment unit encompassing film, television and streaming, a sports-focused ESPN unit and one with parks, experiences and products.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath, Mark Porter and Jan Harvey)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Dawn Chmielewski


© Reuters 2023
All news about WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
10:56aPeltz' Trian ends Disney board challenge after CEO Iger lays out key changes
RE
10:44aTrian's Peltz Ends Proxy War For Disney Board Seat After Restructuring Announcement
MT
10:32aWalt Disney's Bob Iger Reportedly Plans to Stay as CEO for Two Years
MT
10:30aLoop Capital Adjusts Price Target on Walt Disney to $130 From $120, Maintains Buy Ratin..
MT
10:07aWolfe Research Adjusts Price Target on Walt Disney to $133 From $117, Maintains Outperf..
MT
10:06aGoldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Walt Disney to $136 From $119, Maintains Buy Rati..
MT
10:06aRosenblatt Adjusts Price Target on Walt Disney to $129 From $120, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
10:06aEvercore ISI Adjusts Price Target on Walt Disney to $130 From $115, Maintains Outperfor..
MT
10:06aAtlantic Equities Adjusts Price Target on Walt Disney to $124 From $107, Maintains Neut..
MT
10:05aKGI Securities Adjusts Price Target on Walt Disney to $135 From $115, Maintains Outperf..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 90 076 M - -
Net income 2023 5 587 M - -
Net Debt 2023 34 428 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 37,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 204 B 204 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,65x
EV / Sales 2024 2,46x
Nbr of Employees 188 100
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 111,78 $
Average target price 126,29 $
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Iger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Chairman
Diane Jurgens Chief Information Officer
Rebecca Campbell Chairman-International Content & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)28.49%204 198
FORMULA ONE GROUP20.86%16 700
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL38.33%14 696
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-8.25%11 759
ITV PLC19.61%4 347
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.23.08%3 248