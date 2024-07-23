July 23 (Reuters) -
* PERLMUTTER SELLS ENTIRE DISNEY STAKE AFTER PROXY FIGHT LOSS- WSJ
* PERLMUTTER SOLD HIS ENTIRE POSITION OF 25.6 MILLION SHARES IN DISNEY - WSJ Source text for Eikon: [https://tinyurl.com/4zuvdaur] Further company coverage:
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|91.09 USD
|-3.23%
|-7.59%
|+0.79%
|07:21pm
|Perlmutter Sells Entire Disney Stake After Proxy Fight Loss- WSJ
|RE
|07:21pm
|PERLMUTTER SOLD HIS ENTIRE POSITION OF 25.6 MILLION SHARES IN DI…
|RE
July 23 (Reuters) -
* PERLMUTTER SELLS ENTIRE DISNEY STAKE AFTER PROXY FIGHT LOSS- WSJ
* PERLMUTTER SOLD HIS ENTIRE POSITION OF 25.6 MILLION SHARES IN DISNEY - WSJ Source text for Eikon: [https://tinyurl.com/4zuvdaur] Further company coverage:
|Perlmutter Sells Entire Disney Stake After Proxy Fight Loss- WSJ
|RE
|PERLMUTTER SOLD HIS ENTIRE POSITION OF 25.6 MILLION SHARES IN DI…
|RE
|Comcast expects to carry 100 NBA games each season in new broadcast rights deal
|RE
|Comcast misses quarterly revenue estimates on weak studio, theme park business
|RE
|Biden bows out, Wall Street bounces up
|Verizon's customizable plans drives more subscriber additions than expected
|RE
|India sends 100 antitrust queries for Reliance, Disney $8.5 billion merger, sources say
|RE
|Oracle CEO Safra Catz to depart Walt Disney board
|RE
|Oracle CEO Safra Catz Exits Walt Disney Board
|DJ
|Walt Disney Board Director Safra Catz Exits
|MT
|The Walt Disney Company Announces Departure of Board Director, Safra A. Catz
|CI
|Reality TV slowdown drives Hollywood production decline
|RE
|Netflix's efforts to grow ad tier in focus as subscriber growth slows
|RE
|Communications Services Lag Amid Sector Bias - Communications Services Roundup
|DJ
|Warner Bros Discovery rises after BofA says possible sale of assets likely beneficial
|RE
|Global markets live: Verizon, KKR, GM, Disney, UnitedHealth...
|Trump's unity plea and Powell's perfect pitch propel Wall Street
|Internal Disney communications leaked online after hack, WSJ reports
|RE
|NBA Reportedly Finalizing New 11-Year, $76 Billion Broadcasting Contracts With ESPN, NBC, Amazon
|MT
|NBA Finalizes TV Deals With ESPN, NBC, Amazon - The Athletic
|RE
|Oriental Land Teams Up with Disney to Launch Japan Cruises
|MT
|Random House Publishing Group agreed to acquire BOOM! Entertainment, Inc. from The Walt Disney Company and others.
|CI
|Movie Theater Industry's Annual Growth Won't Return Until Fourth Quarter, Macquarie Says
|MT
|Unions Representing 14,000 Disney Cast Members Announce Strike Authorization Vote
|RE
|DISNEY CAST MEMBERS ANNOUNCE STRIKE AUTHORIZATION VOTE - UNION…
|RE