LOS ANGELES, June 19 (Reuters) - Pixar, the studio that
introduced the world to blockbuster franchises “Toy Story,”
“Monsters, Inc” and “Cars,” has a problem: an original film it
spent seven years nurturing bombed at the box office.
The weak opening of “Elemental” this weekend has thrust the
Walt Disney-owned animation pioneer into unfamiliar
territory: being a laggard among rivals. Universal’s “The Super
Mario Bros.” movie and Sony’s “Spider-Man: Across the
Spider-Verse,” both animated films, have racked up big ticket
sales this year.
Pixar's love story, about overcoming outward differences,
was the second-lowest domestic opening in studio history, taking
in roughly $30 million in the U.S. and Canada over the weekend.
The results represent a conundrum for the animation hits
factory, say experts and former employees: How will Pixar launch
new properties when moviegoing audiences only have time for
well-known characters?
"As an industry, we need original IP to work," Tony
Chambers, Disney's head of theatrical distribution, said in an
interview over the weekend, using shorthand for "intellectual
property."
"If we, as a studio, don’t take a swing for it, which is
what we did with ‘Elemental,’ you don’t create franchises,"
Chambers said.
To be sure, the challenge for originals is not Disney’s
alone. Universal Studios will confront it later this month with
DreamWorks Animation’s coming-of-age fantasy, “Ruby Gillman,
Teenage Kraken.”
But the trend packs a big wallop at Disney. New cinematic
franchises power the entertainment conglomerate's profit
machine, feeding the pipeline for consumer products and theme
park attractions, which accounted for over 60% of its segment
operating profit last year.
Tom Sito, a veteran Hollywood animator whose credits include
"The Little Mermaid," "Beauty & The Beast," "Aladdin" and "The
Lion King" and who teaches at the University of Southern
California, said audience tastes are changing.
"The generation now flexing their economic muscle were
raised on games and anime," Sito said. "Their sensibilities and
timing are different. Witness the new 'Across The Spider-Verse'
movie."
The successes of "Super Mario Bros." and "Spider-Man" also
reflect a new post-COVID-19 trend at box offices, Hollywood
insiders say. Audiences have been spoiled by three years of
direct-to-streaming releases of original animated features on
services including Netflix, Disney+ and Apple Inc's Apple TV+ at
home. These viewers are now more likely to open their wallets at
the cinema only for familiar franchises.
All top 10 movies at the box office in 2022 were sequels —
such as "Avatar: The Way of Water" and "Top Gun: Maverick" — or
reboots such as "The Batman." This year, “Super Mario Bros.” was
the first film to break through the $1 billion mark and
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” a sequel to the 2018
Academy Award-winning movie, has beaten expectations at the box
office and is already being talked about as a repeat Oscar
contender.
"People went for their comfort zone, which is ongoing
sagas," said Jeff Bock, senior box office analyst at Exhibitor
Relations Co. "Pixar trying to drop an original piece like
'Elemental' was always going to be a challenge in the middle of
this sequel-fest.”
PIXAR REINVENTION
Interviews with four current and former Pixar senior
managers depict a studio caught in transition and still finding
its way under new leadership.
In his book, “Creativity, Inc.,” Pixar co-founder Ed Catmull
credited Pixar's brain trust with the studio’s early box-office
triumphs. He described how the five men who led the creation of
its first feature-length animated film, “Toy Story” — John
Lasseter, Andrew Stanton, Pete Docter, Lee Unkrich and Joe Ranft
— would give candid feedback to elevate films “from suck to
not-suck” in an unforgiving process.
Catmull and other members of the original brain trust are
gone, though Docter remains, now in the role of chief creative
officer. Under him, the studio is placing bets on young
directors who bring fresh perspectives — if not extensive
resumes — to the screen, such as “Turning Red"’s Chinese-born
director, Domee Shi, who was the first woman with a sole
director’s credit, or “Soul’s’ Kemp Powers, Pixar’s first Black
director.
“What we're seeing is (Pixar) reinventing themselves,” said
the former Pixar director.
Competitors, meanwhile, have swooped in to raid Pixar’s
talent, including Brad Bird, director of the Oscar-winning films
“The Incredibles,” and “Ratatouille,” and Academy Award-winning
producer Darla K. Anderson, whose credits include “Coco” and
“Toy Story 3.”
Former studio executives and insiders also blame former CEO
Bob Chapek with training new audiences to expect big-budgeted
Pixar originals to break on Disney+.
During the pandemic's peak, when many cinemas were closed,
Disney launched three Pixar films directly to Disney+_in the
U.S., bypassing theaters. While the strategy boosted the
subscription streaming service's subscriptions, it sent a
message to viewers: It's OK to wait, said one veteran studio
executive who worked at both Disney and Pixar, and worries this
decision degraded the perception of Pixar movies, which cost as
much as $200 million to make, as must-see theatrical events.
“In the long run, there’s been a bit of a mixed blessing
because we’ve trained audiences that these films will be
available for you on Disney+,” Docter told Variety. “And it’s
more expensive for a family of four to go to a theater when they
know they can wait and it’ll come out on the platform.”
