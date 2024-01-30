By Dean Seal

Shares of Pixelworks hit a 52-week high after the company reached a deal with Walt Disney Studios to bring some films that use its TrueCut Motion technology to home entertainment devices.

The stock surged 65% to a high of $2.44 in recent trading. Shares were trading at around $2.13 this time a year ago.

The companies said Tuesday that they have entered into a multi-year agreement to bring a collection of TrueCut Motion-graded titles to select home entertainment devices.

The technology eliminates motion playback anomalies and maintains desired brightness levels. Rachel Hutter, head of operations for Disney Studios, said the technology "brings a new level of creative reach to our filmmakers like never before."

