  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Walt Disney Company (The)
  News
  Summary
    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:40 2023-06-02 pm EDT
90.77 USD   +2.46%
Report of Wuhan-Disney talks was fake, Chinese official media says

06/03/2023 | 12:25am EDT
SHANGHAI, June 3 (Reuters) - A report on Saturday that the Chinese city of Wuhan was in talks with Walt Disney Co over a potential project was fake, Chinese official media said, citing the company.

The central province of Hubei deleted a statement from its official account on the WeChat social media platform that had said the commerce bureau of Wuhan, the provincial capital, had started initial talks with Disney on starting a project there.

The state-backed Shanghai Securities News cited Murray King, vice president of public affairs and communications at Shanghai Disney Resort, as saying reports of talks with Wuhan were "fake news".

Disney did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment. The Hubei and Wuhan governments did not respond to calls outside business hours.

Several Chinese cities have been on a drive to engage with foreign investors since the start of the year after the country lifted its harsh COVID-19 restrictions.

COVID was first detected in Wuhan in late 2019.

Disney opened the $5.5 billion Shanghai Disney Resort in 2016. The resort in China's financial hub had over 11 million visitors in its debut year, though figures were hit during the pandemic.

(Reporting by Jason Xue and Brenda Goh; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2023
