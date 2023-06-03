Report of Wuhan-Disney talks was fake, Chinese official media says

SHANGHAI, June 3 (Reuters) - A report on Saturday that
the Chinese city of Wuhan was in talks with Walt Disney Co
over a potential project was fake, Chinese official
media said, citing the company.
The central province of Hubei deleted a statement from its
official account on the WeChat social media platform that had
said the commerce bureau of Wuhan, the provincial capital, had
started initial talks with Disney on starting a project there.
The state-backed Shanghai Securities News cited Murray King,
vice president of public affairs and communications at Shanghai
Disney Resort, as saying reports of talks with Wuhan were "fake
news".
Disney did not immediately respond to Reuters request for
comment. The Hubei and Wuhan governments did not respond to
calls outside business hours.
Several Chinese cities have been on a drive to engage with
foreign investors since the start of the year after the country
lifted its harsh COVID-19 restrictions.
COVID was first detected in Wuhan in late 2019.
Disney opened the $5.5 billion Shanghai Disney Resort in
2016. The resort in China's financial hub had over 11 million
visitors in its debut year, though figures were hit during the
pandemic.
