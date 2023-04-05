Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Walt Disney Company (The)
  News
  Summary
    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:00:54 2023-04-05 pm EDT
100.05 USD   +0.48%
Sex is a 'beautiful thing', Pope says in documentary
RE
The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results via Webcast
BU
Walt Disney Co : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Sex is a 'beautiful thing', Pope says in documentary

04/05/2023 | 01:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Pope Francis' weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis has praised the virtues of sex in a documentary released on Wednesday, describing it as "one of the beautiful things that God has given to the human person."

The 86-year-old pontiff made the comment in the Disney+ production "The Pope Answers", which captures a meeting he had last year in Rome with 10 people in their early 20s.

Francis was quizzed by them on a variety of topics, including LGBT rights, abortion, the porn industry, sex, and faith and sex abuse within the Catholic Church.

"Sex is one of the beautiful things that God has given to the human person," he said in the documentary.

"To express yourself sexually is a richness. So anything that detracts from real sexual expression lessens you and depletes this richness," he said, referring to masturbation.

Francis was also asked whether he knew what a "non-binary person" is, and he replied affirmatively. He repeated that LGBT people must be welcomed by the Catholic Church.

"All persons are the children of God, all persons. God does not reject anybody, God is a father. And I have no right to expel anyone from the Church," he said.

On abortion, Francis said priests should be "merciful" towards women who have terminated a pregnancy, but said the practice remains unacceptable.

"It good to call things by their name. It is one thing to accompany the person who had one (abortion), quite another to justify the act," he said.

The pope's remarks were published by L'Osservatore Romano, the official Vatican newspaper, which described his conversation with the young people as an "open and sincere dialogue".

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini, editing by Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 90 234 M - -
Net income 2023 6 027 M - -
Net Debt 2023 35 383 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 30,1x
Yield 2023 0,01%
Capitalization 182 B 182 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,41x
EV / Sales 2024 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 188 100
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 99,57 $
Average target price 129,00 $
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Iger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Chairman
Diane Jurgens Chief Information Officer
Rebecca Campbell Chairman-International Content & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)14.61%181 895
FORMULA ONE GROUP20.81%16 711
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL28.02%14 204
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-29.72%8 974
ITV PLC9.37%4 119
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.8.75%3 003
