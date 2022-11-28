Advanced search
DIS
US2546871060
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
(DIS)
(DIS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
05:12 2022-11-28 pm EST
95.48
USD
-3.43%
05:52p
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Shanghai Disneyland to remain temporarily closed starting Nov. 29
11/28/2022 | 05:52pm EST
(Reuters) - The Shanghai Disney Resort said on Monday it will be temporarily closed starting Tuesday, Nov. 29 to follow the requirement of COVID-19 prevention.
(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
© Reuters 2022
05:52p
Shanghai Disneyland to remain temporarily closed starting Nov. 29
RE
05:52p
Shanghai Disneyland to remain temporarily closed starting Nov. 29
RE
05:18p
Communications Services Down on Flight from Risk -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
04:31p
Walt Disney Workers Union to Stage Rally on Nov. 30
MT
03:02p
Disney CEO Bob Iger calls the drive to make streaming profitable a priority
RE
01:43p
Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger Reportedly Says Hiring Freeze to Continue
MT
01:32p
Iger says disney priorities are profitability and taking hard lo…
RE
12:55p
Walt Disney's Chief Executive Says Hiring Freeze to..
MT
06:16a
MarketScreener's World Press Review : November 28, 2..
05:35a
North American Morning Briefing: Covid Protests in China Spread, Hit Market Se..
DJ
Analyst Recommendations on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
11/21
MoffettNathanson Upgrades Walt Disney to Outperform From Market Perform After Reappoint..
MT
11/21
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : RBC keeps its Buy rating
MD
11/09
Credit Suisse Adjusts Walt Disney's PT to $126 From $157, Notes Lower-Than-Expected 202..
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
84 429 M
-
-
Net income 2022
3 789 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
38 196 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
47,0x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
180 B
180 B
-
EV / Sales 2022
2,59x
EV / Sales 2023
2,35x
Nbr of Employees
166 250
Free-Float
98,0%
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
29
Last Close Price
98,87 $
Average target price
125,55 $
Spread / Average Target
27,0%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Chapek
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Hable
Vice President
Christine M. McCarthy
Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold
Chairman
Diane Jurgens
Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
-36.17%
180 246
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP
-14.57%
14 224
FORMULA ONE GROUP
-5.38%
13 816
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL
-34.03%
13 039
ITV PLC
-29.32%
3 785
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.
-42.67%
3 229
