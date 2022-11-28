Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Walt Disney Company (The)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-11-28 pm EST
95.69 USD   -3.22%
05:52pShanghai Disneyland to remain temporarily closed starting Nov. 29
RE
05:52pShanghai Disneyland to remain temporarily closed starting Nov. 29
RE
05:18pCommunications Services Down on Flight from Risk -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Shanghai Disneyland to remain temporarily closed starting Nov. 29

11/28/2022 | 05:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Disney Resort said on Monday it will be temporarily closed starting Tuesday, Nov. 29 to comply with COVID-19 prevention measures.

The resort said it will provide refund or exchanges for all guests impacted during this period.

"We will notify guests as soon as we have a confirmed date to resume operations," it said, adding that Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and the two resort hotels will continue to operate normally.

The zero-COVID policy has kept China's official death toll in the thousands, against more than a million in the United States, but has come at the cost of confining many millions to long spells at home, bringing extensive disruption and damage to the world's second-largest economy.

Police on Monday stopped and searched people at the sites of weekend protests in Shanghai and Beijing, after crowds there and in other Chinese cities demonstrated against stringent COVID measures disrupting lives three years into the pandemic. (Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
All news about WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
05:52pShanghai Disneyland to remain temporarily closed starting Nov. 29
RE
05:52pShanghai Disneyland to remain temporarily closed starting Nov. 29
RE
05:18pCommunications Services Down on Flight from Risk -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
04:31pWalt Disney Workers Union to Stage Rally on Nov. 30
MT
03:02pDisney CEO Bob Iger calls the drive to make streaming profitable a priority
RE
01:43pWalt Disney CEO Bob Iger Reportedly Says Hiring Freeze to Continue
MT
01:32pIger says disney priorities are profitability and taking hard lo…
RE
12:55pWalt Disney's Chief Executive Says Hiring Freeze to..
MT
06:16aMarketScreener's World Press Review : November 28, 2..
MS
05:35aNorth American Morning Briefing: Covid Protests in China Spread, Hit Market Se..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 84 429 M - -
Net income 2022 3 789 M - -
Net Debt 2022 38 196 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 47,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 180 B 180 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,59x
EV / Sales 2023 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 166 250
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 98,87 $
Average target price 125,55 $
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Chapek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Hable Vice President
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Chairman
Diane Jurgens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-36.17%180 246
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-14.57%14 224
FORMULA ONE GROUP-5.38%13 816
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL-34.03%13 039
ITV PLC-29.32%3 785
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.-42.67%3 229