Shanghai Disneyland to remain temporarily closed starting Nov. 29

Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Disney Resort
said on Monday it will be temporarily closed starting Tuesday,
Nov. 29 to comply with COVID-19 prevention measures.
The resort said it will provide refund or exchanges for all
guests impacted during this period.
"We will notify guests as soon as we have a confirmed date
to resume operations," it said, adding that Disneytown, Wishing
Star Park and the two resort hotels will continue to operate
normally.
The zero-COVID policy has kept China's official death toll
in the thousands, against more than a million in the United
States, but has come at the cost of confining many millions to
long spells at home, bringing extensive disruption and damage to
the world's second-largest economy.
Police on Monday stopped and searched people at the
sites of weekend protests in Shanghai and Beijing, after crowds
there and in other Chinese cities demonstrated against stringent
COVID measures disrupting lives three years into the pandemic.
(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber)