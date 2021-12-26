'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Becomes First Pandemic-Era Movie to Smash $1 Billion Milestone Globally

LOS ANGELES, Dec 26 (Variety.com) - "Spider-Man: No Way
Home" unwrapped the best Christmas gift of all, becoming the
first pandemic-era movie to cross $1 billion at the global box
office.
Sony's comic-book epic has eclipsed that milestone in a
near-record 12 days, tying with 2015's "Star Wars: The Force
Awakens" as the third-fastest film to reach the billion-dollar
benchmark. Only 2018's "Avengers: Infinity War" and 2019's
"Avengers: Endgame" were quicker, smashing the coveted tally in
11 and five days, respectively.
It's impressive that "Spider-Man: No Way Home" managed to
blow past $1 billion in ticket sales worldwide given the rapidly
spreading omicron variant of COVID-19. It makes Tom Holland's
Marvel superhero adventure the only movie since 2019's "Star
Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" to surpass $1 billion globally. No
other Hollywood film has come close to nearing those box office
revenues in the last two years.
Prior to Spidey's reign, MGM's James Bond sequel "No Time to
Die," which grossed $774 million globally, stood as the
highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2021 (and the pandemic). As
the first movie to reach $1 billion worldwide, "Spider-Man: No
Way Home" took the earthly throne from another box-office
behemoth, China's "The Battle at Lake Changjin" ($902 million),
to officially cement its place as the year's highest-grossing
film worldwide. It's also notable that "No Way Home" surpassed
that high-watermark without playing in China, which is currently
the world's biggest moviegoing market.
At the domestic box office, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" had
another dominating weekend, soaring high above the competition
during a crowded Christmas corridor.
The newest "Spider-Man" adventure collected $81 million from
4,336 North American theaters over the weekend. To put that
figure in perspective, only select COVID-era releases have
managed to generate that kind of coinage in their entire
theatrical runs, much less in their second weekend of release.
"Spider-Man: No Way Home" also managed to do so at a time when
several new movies -- "The Matrix Resurrections," "Sing 2" and
"The King's Man," among others -- opened nationwide to decent
(and not-so-decent) ticket sales.
It brings the film's ten-day total to a mammoth $467 million
at the domestic box office. That tally is more than double the
next highest-grossing movie in Disney and Marvel's "Shang-Chi
and the Legend of the Ten Rings," which earned a mighty $224
million domestically.
At the international box office, "Spider-Man: No Way Home"
added $121.4 million over the weekend and has made $587 million
to date, bringing its global revenues to $1.05 billion.
Universal and Illumination's animated musical "Sing 2" had
the biggest start among new releases, debuting in second place
with $23.7 million over the traditional weekend and $41 million
since Wednesday. (That number is slightly inflated because it
includes $1.6 million banked from advanced screenings over
Thanksgiving weekend.) It's a softer start than its predecessor,
2016's "Sing," which had secured a three-day total of $35
million and five-day tally of $54.9 million. However, it's not a
bad result for a film targeted at parents with young kids at a
time when family audiences have been especially wary about going
to the movies.
The movie, directed by Garth Jennings and voiced by Matthew
McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Nick Kroll
and Bono, has been well received by audiences, who awarded it a
coveted "A+" CinemaScore. Unless the pandemic has something to
say, "Sing 2" should benefit from a long run on the big screen,
especially since it doesn't have much competition among family
films. The original "Sing," centering on a bevy of animals with
killer pipes, also opened around Christmas and played in
theaters well into the new year, ultimately grossing $270
million domestically and $634 million worldwide. At this rate,
the sequel will have trouble replicating those results but it
should remain the de facto choice for youngsters through the
holiday season.
"The Matrix Resurrections," the Warner Bros. and Village
Roadshow's sci-fi sequel, landed with a thud in third place. The
cerebral film landed significantly below expectations, scraping
together $12 million from 3,552 cinemas over the weekend and
$22.5 million since Wednesday. The fourth installment in the
seminal series, like Warner Bros. entire 2021 slate, is
available simultaneously on HBO Max, though the company didn't
provide digital viewership metrics.
Lana Wachowski returned to direct "The Matrix
Resurrections," which stars Keanu Reeves as the sleek
cybercriminal Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity. The $200
million-budgeted tentpole has gotten mixed reviews (it has a 67%
on Rotten Tomatoes, as well as a "B-" CinemaScore), which may
not move the needle for ticket sales while it's playing
simultaneously on a streaming service at no extra charge.
"Right now, if you're under 35 and going to the movies, your
first choice is 'Spider-Man,' and your second choice is seeing
'Spider-Man' again," says David A. Gross, who runs the movie
consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research. "You can watch
'The Matrix' later with someone who has HBO. That's how it is
when a single movie is dominating the market the way
'Spider-Man' is."
Another newcomer, Disney and 20th Century's "The King's Man"
finished in fourth place, amassing a paltry $6.3 million from
3,180 screens over the weekend and $10 million since opening on
Wednesday. Internationally, the prequel in "The Kingsman" action
franchise didn't make up much ground. The oft-delayed spy
comedy, starring Ralph Fiennes, nabbed only $6.9 million from
seven overseas markets for a global tally of $16.9 million.
At the domestic box office, "The King's Man" beat
Lionsgate's real-life sports drama "American Underdog" by a
hair. In fifth place, "American Underdog" captured $6.2 million
from 2,813 locations since opening on Christmas Day. The
crowd-pleasing film about rags-to-riches quarterback Kurt Warner
(played by Zachary Levi) has been embraced by moviegoers, who
gave it an "A+" CinemaScore and 98% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Unfortunately, the movie hasn't been high on audience's radars
and could get sacked by competitors over the busy holiday
stretch.
Strong reviews didn't do much to boost Disney's big-budget
"West Side Story" remake, which landed at No. 6 in its third
weekend of release while bringing in $2.8 million from 2,810
venues. The Steven Spielberg-directed musical has generated
$23.9 million domestically since opening earlier in December.
The song-and-dance property has also had a slow go at it
overseas, grossing only $12.7 million from 46 international
territories so far. Globally, the $100 million-budgeted "West
Side Story" has earned only $36.6 million.
After four weeks in limited release, director Paul Thomas
Anderson's coming-of-age comedic drama "Licorice Pizza" expanded
to 786 North American theaters on Christmas Day and collected
$2.32 million on Saturday and Sunday, enough for seventh place.
To date, the MGM film and awards season hopeful has generated
$3.6 million domestically.