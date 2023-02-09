Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Walt Disney Company (The)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  12:43:16 2023-02-09 pm EST
113.54 USD   +1.57%
12:52pStatement From The Walt Disney Company - The Walt Disney Company
AQ
12:47pConsumer Discretionary, Technology Stocks Rise, US Equity Indexes Turn Mixed in Midday Trading
MT
12:19pStatement From The Walt Disney Company
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Statement From The Walt Disney Company

02/09/2023 | 12:19pm EST
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) Board of Directors issued the following statement today in response to Nelson Peltz’s announcement that Trian Fund is no longer pursuing a proxy contest at Disney:

“We respect and value the input of all our shareholders and we appreciate the decision by Trian Fund announced by Nelson Peltz this morning.

This is a moment of great opportunity for The Walt Disney Company, as we recommit to our historic 100-year legacy of unrivaled creativity and a future of sustained growth and profitability. We are pleased that our Board and management can remain focused without the distraction of a proxy contest, and we have tremendous faith in Bob Iger’s leadership and the transformative vision for Disney’s future he set forth yesterday.

We will continue to engage with all our shareholders, and we look forward to our upcoming annual meeting on April 3, 2023. All shareholders of record as of the close of business February 8, 2023 are entitled to vote at the meeting.”


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 90 076 M - -
Net income 2023 5 587 M - -
Net Debt 2023 34 428 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 37,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 204 B 204 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,65x
EV / Sales 2024 2,46x
Nbr of Employees 188 100
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 111,78 $
Average target price 126,29 $
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Iger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Chairman
Diane Jurgens Chief Information Officer
Rebecca Campbell Chairman-International Content & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)28.49%204 198
FORMULA ONE GROUP20.86%16 700
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL38.33%14 696
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-8.25%11 759
ITV PLC19.61%4 347
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.23.08%3 248