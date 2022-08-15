Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Walt Disney Company (The)
  News
  Summary
    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:18 2022-08-15 pm EDT
124.19 USD   +2.16%
01:25pThird Point Builds 'Significant Stake' in Walt Disney, Pushes for ESPN Spinoff; Shares Rise
MT
01:25pTop Midday Gainers
MT
01:17pStatement From The Walt Disney Company on Letter From Third Point
BU
Statement From The Walt Disney Company on Letter From Third Point

08/15/2022 | 01:17pm EDT
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) issued the following statement today:

“We welcome the views of all our investors. As our third quarter results demonstrate, The Walt Disney Company continues to deliver strong financial results powered by world-class storytelling and our unique and highly valuable content creation and distribution ecosystem. Under the leadership of Bob Chapek, the company has delivered this strong performance while navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath, including record streaming subscriptions and the reopening of our parks, where we have seen strong revenue and profit growth in our domestic parks business.

Our independent and experienced Board has significant expertise in branded, consumer-facing and technology businesses as well as talent-driven enterprises. The Board has also benefited from continuous refreshment with an average tenure of four years.”


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 84 702 M - -
Net income 2022 3 887 M - -
Net Debt 2022 38 202 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 49,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 222 B 222 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,07x
EV / Sales 2023 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 166 250
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 121,57 $
Average target price 145,14 $
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Chapek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Hable Vice President
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Chairman
Diane Jurgens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-21.51%221 629
COMCAST CORPORATION-20.52%176 530
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL-13.22%17 135
FORMULA ONE GROUP7.51%15 658
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-12.37%14 569
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.-23.19%4 229