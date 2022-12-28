TRC Capital Decreases Offer-Price for Disney Shares

By Adriano Marchese

TRC Capital Investment Corp. said Wednesday that it has lowered what it is willing to pay for Walt Disney Co. shares by 4.7%.

The Toronto-based private-investment firm said it has amended the terms of its tender offer for up to 1.5 million shares of the mass media and entertainment giant to $85 from a previous $89.15.

TRC cited current financial market conditions as the reason for the reduced offer.

At 9:38 a.m. ET, Disney shares were trading 0.l3% higher at $86.62 but have seen a decline over the course of 2022, falling around 44% since the beginning of the year.

As of the end of trade on Tuesday, TRC said that no shares had been tendered, and that its offer will expire on Jan. 12 unless further extended.

