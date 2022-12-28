Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Walt Disney Company (The)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:51 2022-12-28 am EST
85.84 USD   -0.61%
09:59aTRC Capital Decreases Offer-Price for Disney Shares
DJ
09:15aTRC Amends Its Offer for The Walt Disney Company
AQ
12/27Communications Services Down on Growth Fears -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
TRC Capital Decreases Offer-Price for Disney Shares

12/28/2022 | 09:59am EST
By Adriano Marchese


TRC Capital Investment Corp. said Wednesday that it has lowered what it is willing to pay for Walt Disney Co. shares by 4.7%.

The Toronto-based private-investment firm said it has amended the terms of its tender offer for up to 1.5 million shares of the mass media and entertainment giant to $85 from a previous $89.15.

TRC cited current financial market conditions as the reason for the reduced offer.

At 9:38 a.m. ET, Disney shares were trading 0.l3% higher at $86.62 but have seen a decline over the course of 2022, falling around 44% since the beginning of the year.

As of the end of trade on Tuesday, TRC said that no shares had been tendered, and that its offer will expire on Jan. 12 unless further extended.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-22 0959ET

Analyst Recommendations on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 90 950 M - -
Net income 2023 5 741 M - -
Net Debt 2023 34 880 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 27,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 158 B 158 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,12x
EV / Sales 2024 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 188 100
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 86,37 $
Average target price 124,05 $
Spread / Average Target 43,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Iger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Hable Vice President
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Chairman
Diane Jurgens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-43.18%157 504
FORMULA ONE GROUP-5.30%13 671
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-23.50%12 734
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL-45.26%10 836
ITV PLC-32.84%3 577
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.-53.28%2 621