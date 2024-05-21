Communications services companies ticked down as traders backed away from high-risk areas.

Walt Disney's Pixar Animation Studios is laying off around about 14% of its workforce as parent company Disney seeks to cut costs and scale back the volume of content made exclusively for streaming.

Shares of Truth Social's parent company Trump Media & Technology fell after the firm posted less than $1 million in first-quarter sales and a big operating loss.

