The Walt Disney Company announced Wavemaker India's former managing partner Amrita Choudhary has been onboarded as head of media and partnerships at The Walt Disney Company. With a career that began at DNA and included positions at Star India, Maxus, and Sony Entertainment, Choudhary brings a wealth of experience. Her tenure at Wavemaker involved crafting media strategies for brands, leveraging comprehensive business and market analysis, understanding consumer behavior, and ensuring alignment between brand building and demand creation.