The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) will host a live audio Q&A webcast to discuss fiscal third quarter 2024 financial results beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT on Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

Disney will release results and post prepared written management remarks at www.disney.com/investors before the opening of regular trading on August 7, 2024.

To listen to the Q&A webcast, please visit www.disney.com/investors. The webcast will be archived.

Materials and webcast may include forward-looking information.

