The Walt Disney Company Executives to Participate in the 9th Annual MoffettNathanson Media and Communications Summit

Christine McCarthy, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) and Rita Ferro, President, Advertising Sales, The Walt Disney Company, will participate in a question-and-answer session at the 9th Annual MoffettNathanson Media and Communications Summit on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at approximately 2:00 p.m. ET/ 11:00 a.m. PT.

To stream live, please visit www.disney.com/investors. A recording of the question-and-answer session will be archived on our website.

