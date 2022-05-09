Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Walt Disney Company (The)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/09 01:38:57 pm EDT
107.96 USD   -2.11%
01:01pThe Walt Disney Company Executives to Participate in the 9th Annual MoffettNathanson Media and Communications Summit
BU
05/08‘Doctor Strange 2' conjures up biggest opening of 2022
AQ
05/08BOX OFFICE : 'Doctor Strange 2' Debuts to Heroic $185 Million
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

The Walt Disney Company Executives to Participate in the 9th Annual MoffettNathanson Media and Communications Summit

05/09/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
Christine McCarthy, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) and Rita Ferro, President, Advertising Sales, The Walt Disney Company, will participate in a question-and-answer session at the 9th Annual MoffettNathanson Media and Communications Summit on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at approximately 2:00 p.m. ET/ 11:00 a.m. PT.

To stream live, please visit www.disney.com/investors. A recording of the question-and-answer session will be archived on our website.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 84 669 M - -
Net income 2022 5 993 M - -
Net Debt 2022 36 027 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,1x
Yield 2022 0,13%
Capitalization 201 B 201 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,80x
EV / Sales 2023 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 166 250
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 110,29 $
Average target price 183,34 $
Spread / Average Target 66,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Chapek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Hable Vice President
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Chairman
Diane Jurgens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-28.79%205 022
COMCAST CORPORATION-20.52%180 903
VIACOMCBS INC.-7.52%19 385
FORMULA ONE GROUP-2.91%13 998
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-20.90%13 997
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.-12.97%4 943