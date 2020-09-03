Log in
Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
The Walt Disney Company : to Participate in the Bank of America Virtual 2020 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference

09/03/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

Christine McCarthy, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), will participate in a question-and-answer session at the Bank of America Virtual 2020 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at approximately 11:25 a.m. PDT/ 2:25 p.m. EDT.

To listen to the webcast, please visit www.disney.com/investors. The webcast presentation will be archived.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 65 586 M - -
Net income 2020 -3 844 M - -
Net Debt 2020 43 407 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -64,7x
Yield 2020 0,65%
Capitalization 245 B 245 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,39x
EV / Sales 2021 3,96x
Nbr of Employees 223 000
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 134,25 $
Last Close Price 135,39 $
Spread / Highest target 10,8%
Spread / Average Target -0,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Chapek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert A. Iger Executive Chairman
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Lead Independent Director
Maria Elena Lagomasino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-6.39%244 658
COMCAST CORPORATION0.44%206 341
VIACOMCBS INC.-32.55%17 584
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-24.51%12 497
FORMULA ONE GROUP-16.04%8 867
RTL GROUP S.A.-35.20%5 176
