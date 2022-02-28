The Walt Disney Company to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

Christine McCarthy, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), will participate in a question-and-answer session at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Monday, March 7, 2022 at approximately 2:25 p.m. PT/ 5:25 p.m. ET.

To listen to the webcast, please visit www.disney.com/investors. The webcast presentation will be archived.

