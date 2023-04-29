Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Walt Disney Company (The)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:02:23 2023-04-28 pm EDT
102.50 USD   +2.57%
07:26aTickets to popular China tourism sites sold out as Labour Day holiday begins
RE
04/28Biden takes his re-election pitch to financial backers
RE
04/28Desantis' feud with Disney to test First Amendment
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tickets to popular China tourism sites sold out as Labour Day holiday begins

04/29/2023 | 07:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Passengers wait to board trains at Shanghai Hongqiao railway station ahead of the five-day Labour Day holiday, in Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) - Passenger travel on the first day of China's five-day Labour Day holiday surged 151.8% from the same day last year, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Saturday.

The number of air, road, waterway and railway trips rose to 56.99 million on the first day of the holiday that runs through Wednesday, CCTV said.

Tickets to some popular tourism sites in China had almost sold out during the holiday. Tickets for Beijing's Badaling Great Wall sold out for May 1 and 2.

Tickets for Shanghai Disney had sold out through Tuesday and tickets for Beijing's Universal Park sold out through Monday, China's national radio reported on Saturday.

(Reporting by Albee Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by William Mallard, Alexandra Hudson)


© Reuters 2023
All news about WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
07:26aTickets to popular China tourism sites sold out as Labour Day holiday begins
RE
04/28Biden takes his re-election pitch to financial backers
RE
04/28Desantis' feud with Disney to test First Amendment
RE
04/28Florida Governor DeSantis meets Britain's foreign minister in London
RE
04/28After Reliance-Warner deal, JioCinema pricing, local content in focus
RE
04/28DeSantis' tough words may come back to haunt him in Disney lawsuit -experts
RE
04/28North American Morning Briefing: Amazon Cloud -2-
DJ
04/28Oriental Land's Fiscal Full-Year Profit Jumps 900.7% Amid Higher Attendance
MT
04/27Canadian Senate passes bill to compel local content on streaming giants
RE
04/27DeSantis' showdown with Disney carries political risk
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 90 181 M - -
Net income 2023 5 561 M - -
Net Debt 2023 35 515 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 33,6x
Yield 2023 0,00%
Capitalization 187 B 187 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,47x
EV / Sales 2024 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 188 100
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 102,50 $
Average target price 128,47 $
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Iger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Mark G. Parker Chairman
Diane Jurgens Chief Information Officer
Rebecca Campbell Chairman-International Content & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)15.02%187 248
FORMULA ONE GROUP20.76%16 695
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL38.21%15 304
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-28.60%9 122
ITV PLC7.48%4 073
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.-3.72%2 821
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer