TikTok and Candle Media strike deal to co-create content

June 20 (Reuters) - TikTok and Blackstone-backed Candle
Media will co-create content and branded entertainment as part
of a broad strategic partnership in the United States, the
companies said on Tuesday.
A key piece of the partnership will be Hello Sunshine, Reese
Witherspoon's company that Candle acquired in 2021. TikTok will
give the production house behind HBO's "Big Little Lies" access
to the platform's #BookTok community to uncover talent that can
help support the development of film, TV and audio projects.
The "BookTok" hashtag has garnered over 147 billion views on
the short-video sharing app.
TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance, will also allow
advertisers purchase advertisements directly adjacent to Candle
content and share that ad revenue as part of the tie-up.
Candle Media was founded by former top Walt Disney
executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs.
