    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:36:37 2023-06-20 pm EDT
90.01 USD   -1.43%
TikTok and Candle Media strike deal to co-create content
RE
US Supreme Court revives toy inventor's lawsuit over Disney 'Toy Story 3' bear
RE
Video shows Ukraine commander, and Baby Yoda steals the show
RE
TikTok and Candle Media strike deal to co-create content

06/20/2023 | 12:22pm EDT
June 20 (Reuters) - TikTok and Blackstone-backed Candle Media will co-create content and branded entertainment as part of a broad strategic partnership in the United States, the companies said on Tuesday.

A key piece of the partnership will be Hello Sunshine, Reese Witherspoon's company that Candle acquired in 2021. TikTok will give the production house behind HBO's "Big Little Lies" access to the platform's #BookTok community to uncover talent that can help support the development of film, TV and audio projects.

The "BookTok" hashtag has garnered over 147 billion views on the short-video sharing app.

TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance, will also allow advertisers purchase advertisements directly adjacent to Candle content and share that ad revenue as part of the tie-up.

Candle Media was founded by former top Walt Disney executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs.

(Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKSTONE INC. -1.37% 89.87 Delayed Quote.22.83%
HELLO GROUP INC. -4.03% 9.395 Delayed Quote.9.02%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -1.53% 89.925 Delayed Quote.5.11%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 89 645 M - -
Net income 2023 4 884 M - -
Net Debt 2023 35 277 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 33,1x
Yield 2023 0,01%
Capitalization 167 B 167 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,25x
EV / Sales 2024 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 188 100
Free-Float 98,7%
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 91,32 $
Average target price 119,51 $
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Iger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Mark G. Parker Chairman
Diane Jurgens Chief Information Officer
Rebecca Campbell Chairman-International Content & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)5.11%166 869
FORMULA ONE GROUP30.63%18 086
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL-3.55%10 709
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-21.01%10 065
ITV PLC-6.17%3 628
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.0.79%2 906
