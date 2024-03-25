Disney Branded Television has unveiled the trailer for "The Sign," the first extended-length special of the hit series "Bluey," premiering April 14 at 12:00 a.m. PDT on Disney+, 7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT on Disney Junior, and 7:30 a.m. EDT/PDT on Disney Channel. The week prior, on April 7, a new standard-length episode, "Ghostbasket," will premiere at 12:00 a.m. PDT on Disney+, 7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT on Disney Junior, and 7:30 a.m. EDT/PDT on Disney Channel.

"Bluey" is starting 2024 as the No. 1 most-streamed series across all audiences* and the No. 1 series for preschoolers and kids overall** in the U.S., according to Nielsen.

The April 7 episode "Ghostbasket" sees the return of the much-loved Grannies, Janet and Rita, played by Bluey and Bingo.

"The Sign" is the longest episode ever of the global hit TV show. Dave McCormack and Melanie Zanetti reprise their roles as the voices of Bandit and Chilli Heeler, and Patrick Brammall returns as the voice of Uncle Rad, Claudia O'Doherty as Frisky, alongside Megan Washington as Calypso, Myf Warhurst as Trixie, and Rose Byrne as Aunt Brandy. Making their "Bluey" voice debut, this special episode introduces Rove McManus, Deborah Mailman, Brendan Williams and Joel Edgerton.

Created and written by Joe Brumm, the series follows Bluey, a lovable and inexhaustible Blue Heeler dog who lives with her Mum, Dad, and little sister, Bingo. Bluey uses her limitless energy to play games that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family and the whole neighborhood into her world of fun.

Both episodes will air first via ABC Kids in Australia and then roll out globally the same day across Disney+, Disney Junior and Disney Channel in all other available regions (with the exception of China and New Zealand).

Jointly commissioned by ABC Children's and BBC Studios Kids & Family, "Bluey" is produced by the multiple Emmy® Award-winning Ludo Studio for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and BBC Studios Kids & Family. The series airs and streams to U.S. and global audiences (outside of Australia, New Zealand and China) across Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney+ through a global broadcasting deal between BBC Studios Kids & Family and Disney Branded Television.

*Source: Nielsen Streaming Content Ratings; Jan-Feb 2024 (1/1/24-2/25/25), P2+ hours viewed, Viewing of shows that air on multiple platforms versus all streaming programs tracked by Nielsen; live viewing

**Source: Nielsen Media Research time spent viewing for CY2024 to-date; 1/1/24-2/25/25 based on total hours viewed for Kids 2-5 and Kids 6-11 across linear and streaming combined, versus all other series tracked by Nielsen.