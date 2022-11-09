Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Walt Disney Company (The)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:04 2022-11-09 am EST
87.87 USD   -12.05%
10:34aTrending : Disney 4Q Earnings Dented by Disney+ Costs
DJ
10:31aUBS Adjusts Walt Disney Company Price Target to $122 From $135, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
10:01aDisney Down Over 10%, On Track for Lowest Close and Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trending : Disney 4Q Earnings Dented by Disney+ Costs

11/09/2022 | 10:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

10:19 ET -- Walt Disney Co. is one of the most talked about companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data, after the company logged weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings. Disney plans to make cuts to its marketing and content budgets after its fiscal fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 30 cents a share missed the consensus analyst forecast of 56 cents a share, according to FactSet. Revenue rose 9% from a year ago, to $20.2 billion, below the $21.27 billion expected. Disney's flagship Disney+ streaming service added 12.1 million net new accounts, beating analysts' predictions, but its streaming business lost $1.47 billion in the quarter, 38% wider than what analysts had forecast. Its shares are down 11%, at $89.37. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (robb.stewart@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-09-22 1034ET

All news about WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
10:34aTrending : Disney 4Q Earnings Dented by Disney+ Costs
DJ
10:31aUBS Adjusts Walt Disney Company Price Target to $122 From $135, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
10:01aDisney Down Over 10%, On Track for Lowest Close and Largest Percent Decrease Since Marc..
DJ
09:54aA good configuration for markets
MS
09:43aMarketScreener's World Press Review : November 9, 20..
MS
09:42aKeyBanc Capital Markets Lowers Price Target on Walt Disney Company to $119 From $143, M..
MT
09:13aRosenblatt Cuts Price Target on Disney to $120 From $134, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
09:13aBarclays Trims Price Target on Disney to $98 From $105, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
09:12aAtlantic Equities Cuts Price Target on Disney to $107 From $121, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
09:12aCowen Lowers Price Target on Disney to $94 From $124, Affirms Market Perform Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 84 429 M - -
Net income 2022 3 789 M - -
Net Debt 2022 38 196 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 47,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 178 B 178 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,56x
EV / Sales 2023 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 166 250
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 99,90 $
Average target price 139,09 $
Spread / Average Target 39,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Chapek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Hable Vice President
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Chairman
Diane Jurgens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-35.50%177 922
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-15.40%14 065
FORMULA ONE GROUP-6.55%13 605
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL-45.06%10 875
ITV PLC-33.82%3 390
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.-45.89%3 025