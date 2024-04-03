1351 ET -- Walt Disney Co. is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Disney defeated activist shareholder Nelson Peltz in a fight for influence in the entertainment company's boardroom, handing Chief Executive Bob Iger a major victory over one of Wall Street's most aggressive investors. The company said Wednesday that shareholders voted to elect its entire slate of board nominees, while Peltz, who has argued Disney needs a fresh voice to hold management accountable, lost his bid to become a director. The result leaves control of the boardroom firmly in the hands of Iger-friendly directors, all but one of whom were appointed on his watch. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (matthew.walker@dowjones.com)

