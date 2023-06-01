Trian Fund Management's co-founder Ed Garden steps down - WSJ

Garden, 62, will focus on managing his personal investments through his family office and remain a senior adviser at Trian, the report said.

His departure paves the way for Trian's co-heads of research - Josh Frank and Matt Peltz, Nelson Peltz's son - to be appointed co-CIOs, the report said.

Brian Baldwin, a partner at the fund, will become head of research, according to the report.

Earlier this year, the activist investment firm launched and then gave up a proxy fight at Walt Disney Co.

Activist investors buy up stakes in companies to lobby for change that they hope will improve a target's share price

Trian did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)