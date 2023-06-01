Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Walt Disney Company (The)
  News
  Summary
    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:06 2023-06-01 pm EDT
88.59 USD   +0.72%
05:34pTrian Fund Management's co-founder Ed Garden steps down - WSJ
RE
10:31aDIS Investors Have Opportunity to Lead The Walt Disney Company Securities Fraud Lawsuit
PR
05:46aDis Lawsuit Alert : Levi & Korsinsky Notifies The Walt Disney Company Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trian Fund Management's co-founder Ed Garden steps down - WSJ

06/01/2023 | 05:34pm EDT
June 1 (Reuters) - Activist investor Nelson Peltz-owned Trian Fund Management's co-founder and chief investment officer, Ed Garden, is stepping down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Garden, 62, will focus on managing his personal investments through his family office and remain a senior adviser at Trian, the report said.

His departure paves the way for Trian's co-heads of research - Josh Frank and Matt Peltz, Nelson Peltz's son - to be appointed co-CIOs, the report said.

Brian Baldwin, a partner at the fund, will become head of research, according to the report.

Earlier this year, the activist investment firm launched and then gave up a proxy fight at Walt Disney Co.

Activist investors buy up stakes in companies to lobby for change that they hope will improve a target's share price

Trian did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 89 706 M - -
Net income 2023 5 039 M - -
Net Debt 2023 35 471 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 31,1x
Yield 2023 0,01%
Capitalization 162 B 162 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,20x
EV / Sales 2024 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 188 100
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 88,59 $
Average target price 120,44 $
Spread / Average Target 36,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Iger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Mark G. Parker Chairman
Diane Jurgens Chief Information Officer
Rebecca Campbell Chairman-International Content & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)1.24%160 730
FORMULA ONE GROUP18.99%16 310
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL-8.83%10 006
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-28.55%9 133
ITV PLC-7.13%3 475
TBS HOLDINGS,INC.48.04%2 733
