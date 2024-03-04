March 4 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Nelson Peltz says media and entertainment company Walt Disney gambled away a "winning hand" and blames "poor oversight" from a board that he wants to be elected to next month.

In a 133-page long presentation, the founder of Trian Fund Management argues that Disney was slow to adapt to industry changes, including a poorly planned streaming strategy, and made errors in its acquisition strategy and bungled succession planning which left a "leadership void."

Trian is pushing for two seats on the board and says that Peltz and former Disney chief financial officer Jay Rasulo are the right candidates to bring fresh blood to the boardroom.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss)