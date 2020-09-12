U.S. lawmakers quiz Disney CEO over 'Mulan'

Broadcasters: PART MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY WALT DISNEY PICTURES/PART NO ARCHIVE/PART NO RESALE Digital: PART MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY WALT DISNEY PICTURES/PART NO ARCHIVE/PART NO RESALE. For Reuters customers only.

The big budget war epic shot in China, "Mulan," is stirring controversy on Capitol Hill. A group of bipartisan lawmakers wrote Disney CEO Bob Chapek, demanding he explain his company's connection with what it called "security and propaganda" authorities in China's Xinjiang region.

That's the area where China has clamped down on ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims. Human rights groups and some governments including the U.S. have blasted China about their treatment in Xinjiang.

Disney's $200 million live-action remake about a female warrior in ancient China was partly filmed in that region. In its letter, the senators and representatives said, "Disney's apparent cooperation with officials of the People's Republic of China who are most responsible for committing atrocities - or for covering up those crimes - is profoundly disturbing."

The lawmakers also asked Disney about the use of local labor, Uighurs or other ethnic minority labor. This week, the Trump administration said it was prepared to block imports of cotton and tomato products from Xinjiang over accusations of forced labor.

China has repeatedly denied the existence of reeducation camps in the region.

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.