WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
U.S. lawmakers quiz Disney CEO over 'Mulan'

09/12/2020 | 02:18pm EDT

BROADCAST AND DIGITAL RESTRICTIONS~**

Broadcasters: PART MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY WALT DISNEY PICTURES/PART NO ARCHIVE/PART NO RESALE Digital: PART MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY WALT DISNEY PICTURES/PART NO ARCHIVE/PART NO RESALE. For Reuters customers only.

The big budget war epic shot in China, "Mulan," is stirring controversy on Capitol Hill. A group of bipartisan lawmakers wrote Disney CEO Bob Chapek, demanding he explain his company's connection with what it called "security and propaganda" authorities in China's Xinjiang region.

That's the area where China has clamped down on ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims. Human rights groups and some governments including the U.S. have blasted China about their treatment in Xinjiang.

Disney's $200 million live-action remake about a female warrior in ancient China was partly filmed in that region. In its letter, the senators and representatives said, "Disney's apparent cooperation with officials of the People's Republic of China who are most responsible for committing atrocities - or for covering up those crimes - is profoundly disturbing."

The lawmakers also asked Disney about the use of local labor, Uighurs or other ethnic minority labor. This week, the Trump administration said it was prepared to block imports of cotton and tomato products from Xinjiang over accusations of forced labor.

China has repeatedly denied the existence of reeducation camps in the region.

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 65 542 M - -
Net income 2020 -3 842 M - -
Net Debt 2020 43 459 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -63,5x
Yield 2020 0,67%
Capitalization 238 B 238 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,30x
EV / Sales 2021 3,87x
Nbr of Employees 223 000
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 135,67 $
Last Close Price 131,75 $
Spread / Highest target 23,7%
Spread / Average Target 2,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Chapek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert A. Iger Executive Chairman
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Lead Independent Director
Maria Elena Lagomasino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-8.91%238 081
COMCAST CORPORATION-0.67%204 057
VIACOMCBS INC.-30.24%18 168
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-28.89%11 792
FORMULA ONE GROUP-20.48%8 393
RTL GROUP S.A.-29.06%5 669
