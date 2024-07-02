Anticipation for the third season of FX's The Bear helped drive a record 5.4 million views for the premiere globally in its first four days of streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ in the U.S. and on Disney+ in select markets internationally. This marks a 24% increase in views over The Bear's second season premiere, which debuted in 2023.

The Bear's audience continues to grow following its multiple Emmy®, Golden Globe®, and Screen Actors Guild® Awards. On Hulu, it now holds the title as the most watched FX season premiere ever, the most watched scripted season premiere ever, and third most watched season premiere ever. Fans looking to catch up with the show ahead of the premiere, and those bingeing for the first time, also helped drive increased viewership of The Bear's first two seasons in the weeks prior.

Before all 10 episodes premiered last week, Jeremy Allen White, who stars as Chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, opened up about the high expectations the cast and crew faced heading into Season 3. "We were just coming off the success of awards season, so I was very anxious," he said. "I knew the scripts were strong… but the pressure is very real. After a couple of weeks of being around [the cast] and our beautiful crew, everything fell back into place."

"It all felt fun again," White added. "It felt possible again."

Created and executive produced by Christopher Storer, The Bear's third season follows Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri), and Richard "Richie" Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they do what it takes to elevate The Bear. The half-hour comedy series also stars Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Matty Matheson, with Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon in recurring roles.