Walt Disney Best Performer in the DJIA So Far Today -- Data Talk

Walt Disney Company (DIS) is currently at $109.44, up $4.73 or 4.52%

--Would be highest close since June 2, 2022, when it closed at $110.87

--On pace for largest percent increase since March 8, 2021, when it rose 6.27%

--Currently up five of the past six days

--Down 29.34% year-to-date

--Down 45.8% from its all-time closing high of $201.91 on March 8, 2021

--Down 36.59% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 4, 2021), when it closed at $172.58

--Down 41.13% from its 52-week closing high of $185.91 on Sept. 9, 2021

--Up 19.16% from its 52-week closing low of $91.84 on July 14, 2022

--Traded as high as $109.60; highest intraday level since June 6, 2022, when it hit $110.19

--Up 4.67% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since July 20, 2022, when it rose as much as 4.67%

--Best performer in the DJIA today

--Contributed 31.17 points to the DJIA so far today

All data as of 1:35:47 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-03-22 1354ET