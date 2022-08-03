Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Walt Disney Company (The)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:57 2022-08-03 pm EDT
109.10 USD   +4.19%
01:55pWalt Disney Best Performer in the DJIA So Far Today -- Data Talk
DJ
08/02Marvel Returns to Disney's D23 Expo 2022 With Thrilling Lineup of Panels, Events, First Looks, and More
BU
08/02Streaming Services Providers Likely to Focus on Subscriber Growth, Advertising in Q2 Earnings Call, BofA Securities Says
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Walt Disney Best Performer in the DJIA So Far Today -- Data Talk

08/03/2022 | 01:55pm EDT
Walt Disney Company (DIS) is currently at $109.44, up $4.73 or 4.52%


--Would be highest close since June 2, 2022, when it closed at $110.87

--On pace for largest percent increase since March 8, 2021, when it rose 6.27%

--Currently up five of the past six days

--Down 29.34% year-to-date

--Down 45.8% from its all-time closing high of $201.91 on March 8, 2021

--Down 36.59% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 4, 2021), when it closed at $172.58

--Down 41.13% from its 52-week closing high of $185.91 on Sept. 9, 2021

--Up 19.16% from its 52-week closing low of $91.84 on July 14, 2022

--Traded as high as $109.60; highest intraday level since June 6, 2022, when it hit $110.19

--Up 4.67% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since July 20, 2022, when it rose as much as 4.67%

--Best performer in the DJIA today

--Contributed 31.17 points to the DJIA so far today


All data as of 1:35:47 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-03-22 1354ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL 1.42% 32854.88 Real-time Quote.-10.85%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 3.90% 108.89 Delayed Quote.-32.40%
