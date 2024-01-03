Walt Disney reports that Blackwells Capital, along with its affiliates, has notified the company of its intention to have three individuals elected to its Board of Directors at the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

The Governance and Nominating Committee will review the candidates proposed by Blackwells and make a recommendation to the Board of Directors as part of its governance process.

Wall Street expects to file with the SEC preliminary materials relating to the 2024 annual meeting of shareholders, which will include the list of director nominees recommended by the Board of Directors.

