It was a record-breaking weekend for Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine. The film - which has Ryan Reynolds' chatty Deadpool teaming up with Hugh Jackman's iconic Wolverine -shattered records around the world making an estimated $438.3 million globally, including $205 million domestically. That makes Deadpool & Wolverine the highest-grossing global opening for an R-rated film in box office history, surpassing Deadpool in 2016.
