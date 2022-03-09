Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Walt Disney Company (The)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Walt Disney : Disney+ Debuts Brand-New Teaser Trailer For ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi'

03/09/2022 | 02:32pm EST
Today, Disney+ released the teaser trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi, giving fans an exciting first look at the highly anticipated limited series, which launches exclusively on the streaming service on May 25.

The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat-the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

The series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master, and also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is directed by Deborah Chow and executive-produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor, and Joby Harold.

Disclaimer

The Walt Disney Company published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 19:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 84 902 M - -
Net income 2022 5 980 M - -
Net Debt 2022 35 752 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 38,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 240 B 240 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,25x
EV / Sales 2023 2,87x
Nbr of Employees 166 250
Free-Float -
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 131,75 $
Average target price 190,84 $
Spread / Average Target 44,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Chapek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Hable Vice President
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Chairman
Diane Jurgens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-13.81%239 868
COMCAST CORPORATION-8.34%209 118
VIACOMCBS INC.11.83%22 015
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-12.66%14 858
FORMULA ONE GROUP-11.07%12 920
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.6.51%5 390