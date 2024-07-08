Today, Disney+ released a new trailer and key art for the upcoming Marvel Television live-action series Agatha All Along. The series focuses on Kathryn Hahn's character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.
