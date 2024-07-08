The Walt Disney Company is a media and entertainment group. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows: - operation of theme parks and hotel resorts (33.9%): operation, as of 01/10/2022, of 10 theme parks (35 hotels) located in the United States (Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort and Aulani; 6 theme parks and 23 hotels), France (Disneyland Paris; 2 theme parks and 7 hotels), Japan (Tokyo Disney Resort; 2 theme parks and 5 hotels), Hong Kong (Hong Kong Disneyland; 1 theme park and 3 hotels) and China (Shanghai Disney Resort; 1 theme park and 2 hotels). The group is also involved in cruise sales (Disney Cruise Line), travel organization (Disney Vacation Club and Adventures By Disney), design and development of parks and other real estate properties, and sale of consumer products (children's books, toys, game software, films, etc.); - operation of TV and radio channels (33.4%): domestic channels (Disney Channels, ESPN, ESPN Radio, Freeform, FX Channels and National Geographic Channels) and international channels (Disney, ESPN, Fox, National Geographic and Star). The group is also developing film post-production and website operation businesses; - video streaming (23.1%); - audiovisual content production and distribution (9.6%): TV programs, animated films, TV series, music, live entertainment, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Americas (81.5%), Europe (10.4%) and Asia/Pacific (8.1%).

