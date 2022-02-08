Log in
    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
WALT DISNEY : Disney and Pixar Release New 'Lightyear' Trailer and Poster
PU
10:22aWALT DISNEY : Earns 23 Oscar® Nominations
PU
05:17aPeloton hits reset with CEO change, job cuts
RE
Walt Disney : Disney and Pixar Release New ‘Lightyear' Trailer and Poster

02/08/2022 | 10:32am EST
A new trailer blasts off this morning for Disney and Pixar's original sci-fi action-adventure Lightyear. Releasing June 17, 2022, the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear-the hero who inspired the toy-follows the legendary Space Ranger on an intergalactic adventure. "Buzz's world was always something I was excited about," said director Angus MacLane. "In Toy Story, there seemed to be this incredible backstory to him being a Space Ranger that's only touched upon, and I always wanted to explore that world further. So my Lighytear pitch was, 'What was the movie that Andy saw that made him want a Buzz Lightyear toy?' I wanted to see that movie. And now I'm lucky enough to get to make it."

Joining the previously announced Chris Evans, who lends his voice to Buzz, are Keke Palmer, Dale Soules and Taika Waititi as a group of ambitious recruits. Peter Sohn voices Buzz's robot companion, Sox, and the cast also includes the voices of Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez and Isiah Whitlock Jr. "The cast for Lightyear is truly a dream team," said MacLane. "Each of the performers immediately inhabited their character, which gave us the opportunity to play a bit during recording sessions. This resulted in a level of specificity that elevated the material and brought additional depth to the characters' relationships. It has been a privilege to work with such a talented and generous cast."

Also revealed this morning, composer Michael Giacchino, who's behind the scores for the upcoming film The Batman, as well as Spider-Man: No Way Home, is on board to score Lightyear. Giacchino has a long history with Pixar, as he won an Oscar®, Golden Globe® and Grammy® for the original score in Up. His other Pixar credits include The Incredibles, Ratatouille, Cars 2, Inside Out, Coco and Incredibles 2, among others. The Lightyear Original Motion Picture Soundtrack from Walt Disney Records will be available on June 17, 2022.

Lightyear is produced by Galyn Susman (Toy Story That Time Forgot).

Disclaimer

The Walt Disney Company published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 15:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 83 457 M - -
Net income 2022 6 014 M - -
Net Debt 2022 36 525 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 41,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 259 B 259 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,55x
EV / Sales 2023 3,13x
Nbr of Employees 166 250
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Chapek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Hable Vice President
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Chairman
Diane Jurgens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-8.31%259 435
COMCAST CORPORATION-2.92%221 494
VIACOMCBS INC.12.66%22 142
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-1.71%16 501
FORMULA ONE GROUP-2.21%14 145
ITV PLC3.84%6 220