Walt Disney : Disney and State Farm Team Up to Create Good Neighbor Magic

The Walt Disney Company and State Farm® today announced a new multi-year relationship spanning the Disney Parks and Resorts and Disney Advertising Sales businesses. The collaboration of these two nearly 100-year-old iconic brands-whose shared values represent being good neighbors and helping people realize their dreams-will allow both to engage in new and important ways together.

"Our long-standing collaboration with State Farm represents the epitome of best-in-class relationships," said Rita Ferro, President Disney Advertising Sales. "The creative executions our two brands have deployed across our media businesses throughout the years consistently raise the bar, and we're excited to extend that relationship across several parts of our company in unique ways."

"State Farm is honored to team up with Disney on exciting new experiences and opportunities that are only made possible with a good neighbor and a little magic," said Rand Harbert, chief agency, sales & marketing officer at State Farm. "Both brands strive to help people realize their dreams. Together, we'll work to do go and spread joy in communities across the country."

Born just one year apart, Disney and State Farm are beloved and iconic brands, both deeply rooted in fostering a sense of community, improving lives and giving back. These common values will drive how the relationship comes to life over the coming years.

"We're thrilled to welcome State Farm into a strategic alliance," said Tiffany Rende, The Walt Disney Company Senior Vice President of Marketing Partnerships, Alliances and Card Services. "Our companies share so many of the same values, and this enhanced relationship provides us with the perfect opportunity to collaborate, making magic with upcoming projects that we know our guests and consumers will enjoy."

Beginning this year, consumers will see this alliance take shape in the form of collaborations on exciting events and sponsorships such as an event during the Disney Dreamers Academy at Walt Disney World Resort, Good Neighbor Month celebrations in September, the 2023 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend sponsorship and more.

State Farm will also sponsor two venues located at Walt Disney World Resort: State Farm Waterview Park at Disney Springs and State Farm Field House at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

In addition, State Farm will be the presenting sponsor of the upcoming Disney Parks planDisney Podcast and the presenting sponsor of the popular "5 Fantastic Things to Watch This Weekend" segment of the weekly D23 Inside Disney podcast.

To celebrate the alliance between State Farm and Disney, Good Morning America helped State Farm surprise a good neighbor family in High Point, N.C., with a vacation to Walt Disney World Resort.

State Farm and Disney have additional exciting announcements planned and will unveil more throughout 2022 and beyond.