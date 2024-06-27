The European Commission has approved the creation of a greenfield joint venture by Warner Bros. Discovery, The Walt Disney Company and FOX Corporation, all of the USA.

The transaction mainly concerns the distribution of sports channels and sports streaming services in the USA.

The Commission concluded that the notified transaction would not raise competition concerns, as the joint venture will have no activities in the European Economic Area.


Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.