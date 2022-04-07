Walt Disney : Executives To Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Fin…

BURBANK, Calif., April 7, 2022 - The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) will discuss fiscal second quarter 2022 financial results via a live audio webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Results will be released after the close of regular trading on May 11, 2022.

To listen to the webcast, please visit www.disney.com/investors. The webcast presentation will be archived.

Contacts:

Alexia Quadrani

Investor Relations

(818) 560-6601

David Jefferson

Corporate Communications

(818) 560-4832