Walt Disney : Executives To Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Fin…

BURBANK, Calif., April 7, 2022 - The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) will discuss fiscal second quarter 2022 financial results via a live audio webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
Results will be released after the close of regular trading on May 11, 2022.
To listen to the webcast, please visit www.disney.com/investors. The webcast presentation will be archived.
Contacts:
Alexia Quadrani
Investor Relations
(818) 560-6601
David Jefferson
Corporate Communications
(818) 560-4832
Disclaimer
The Walt Disney Company published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 19:12:05 UTC.