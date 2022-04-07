Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Walt Disney Company (The)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/07 03:24:28 pm EDT
131.96 USD   -0.46%
03:13pWALT DISNEY : Executives To Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Fin…
PU
01:46pWalt Disney Was Reportedly Close to Acquiring Ultimate Fighting Championship in 2016
MT
01:31pThe Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results via Webcast
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Walt Disney : Executives To Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Fin…

04/07/2022 | 03:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BURBANK, Calif., April 7, 2022 - The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) will discuss fiscal second quarter 2022 financial results via a live audio webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Results will be released after the close of regular trading on May 11, 2022.

To listen to the webcast, please visit www.disney.com/investors. The webcast presentation will be archived.

Contacts:

Alexia Quadrani
Investor Relations
(818) 560-6601

David Jefferson
Corporate Communications
(818) 560-4832

Disclaimer

The Walt Disney Company published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 19:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
03:13pWALT DISNEY : Executives To Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Fin…
PU
01:46pWalt Disney Was Reportedly Close to Acquiring Ultimate Fighting Championship in 2016
MT
01:31pThe Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Resu..
BU
11:29aDISNEY HELD TALKS TO ACQUIRE UFC FOR : Cnbc
MT
04/06WALT DISNEY : World Earmarks 80 Acres for New Affordable Housing Developmen…
PU
04/05WALT DISNEY : Kristina Schake Named Executive Vice President, Global Communications of &he..
PU
04/05Kristina Schake Named Executive Vice President, Global Communications of The Walt Disne..
BU
04/05The Walt Disney Company Names Kristina Schake as Executive Vice President, Global Commu..
CI
04/04DISNEY PLANET POSSIBLE : Sharing the Actions We're Taking to Protect the…
PU
04/04WALT DISNEY : 20th Century Studios Debuts ‘The Bob's Burgers Movie' Trailer at Wo&he..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 84 863 M - -
Net income 2022 5 989 M - -
Net Debt 2022 35 634 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 38,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 241 B 241 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,26x
EV / Sales 2023 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 166 250
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 132,57 $
Average target price 187,08 $
Spread / Average Target 41,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Chapek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Hable Vice President
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Chairman
Diane Jurgens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-12.44%241 361
COMCAST CORPORATION-5.17%216 371
VIACOMCBS INC.18.79%23 290
FORMULA ONE GROUP9.12%15 845
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-11.92%14 899
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.14.81%6 209