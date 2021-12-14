Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Walt Disney Company (The)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Walt Disney : Final Trailer Debuts for ‘The King's Man'

12/14/2021 | 11:58am EST
Get up close and personal with the villains of 20th Century Studios' The King's Man and watch the action-packed, brand-new trailer released today. The King's Man, a prequel to Matthew Vaughn's Kingsman films set in the World War I era, brings historical villains to life with larger-than-life personas and Vaughn's signature style and thrilling action. Check them out-from Mata Hari to Rasputin-and get ready to see them all in action next Wednesday, December 22, when The King's Man hits theaters.

As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King's Man.

The King's Man is directed by Vaughn and stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson and Daniel Brühl, with Djimon Hounsou and Charles Dance.

Vaughn, David Reid and Adam Bohling are the producers, and Mark Millar, Dave Gibbons, Stephen Marks, Claudia Vaughn and Fiennes serve as executive producers. The King's Man is based on the comic book The Secret Service by Millar and Gibbons, and the story is by Vaughn and the screenplay is by Vaughn & Karl Gajdusek.

Disclaimer

The Walt Disney Company published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 16:57:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 83 557 M - -
Net income 2022 6 104 M - -
Net Debt 2022 35 886 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 43,4x
Yield 2022 0,35%
Capitalization 273 B 273 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,70x
EV / Sales 2023 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 166 250
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 150,43 $
Average target price 195,90 $
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Chapek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Robert A. Iger Executive Chairman
Diane Jurgens Chief Information Officer
Rebecca Campbell Chairman-International Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-16.97%273 430
COMCAST CORPORATION-8.95%217 983
VIACOMCBS INC.-18.60%19 766
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP9.54%15 772
FORMULA ONE GROUP41.39%13 815
ITV PLC1.87%5 762