Walt Disney : Final Trailer Debuts for ‘The King's Man'

Get up close and personal with the villains of 20th Century Studios' The King's Man and watch the action-packed, brand-new trailer released today. The King's Man, a prequel to Matthew Vaughn's Kingsman films set in the World War I era, brings historical villains to life with larger-than-life personas and Vaughn's signature style and thrilling action. Check them out-from Mata Hari to Rasputin-and get ready to see them all in action next Wednesday, December 22, when The King's Man hits theaters.

As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King's Man.

The King's Man is directed by Vaughn and stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson and Daniel Brühl, with Djimon Hounsou and Charles Dance.

Vaughn, David Reid and Adam Bohling are the producers, and Mark Millar, Dave Gibbons, Stephen Marks, Claudia Vaughn and Fiennes serve as executive producers. The King's Man is based on the comic book The Secret Service by Millar and Gibbons, and the story is by Vaughn and the screenplay is by Vaughn & Karl Gajdusek.