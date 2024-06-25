"If it's not perfect, it doesn't go out." That's the direction Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) gives protégé Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) in Season 3 of FX's The Bear, and it's the same guiding principle that series creator and executive producer Christopher Storer has been following since he first conceived of the Emmy®-, Golden Globe®-, and Screen Actors Guild® Award-winning series.
[...]
This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.
Disclaimer
The Walt Disney Company published this content on
25 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
25 June 2024 18:28:45 UTC.