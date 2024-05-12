A new Kingdom reigned over the box office this weekend. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes - the latest chapter in the iconic Planet of the Apes franchise - took the No. 1 spot with an estimated $56.5 million opening at the domestic box office this weekend, exceeding industry expectations. This is the second biggest domestic opening in the current Apes series. [...]

This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

The Walt Disney Company published this content on 12 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2024 16:05:07 UTC.