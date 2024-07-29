Marvel Studios returned to Hall H Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), giving fans a first look at what's next for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)-including huge news about Marvel Studios' next two Avengers films, including the return of Disney Legend Robert Downey Jr. in a new role as Doctor Doom.

Flanked by others dressed as Doctor Doom, Downey unmasked himself onstage at the end of the presentation. "New mask, same task," said the Academy Award® winner, last seen in the MCU as Tony Stark/Iron Man. "What can I tell you? I like playing complicated character."

The Hall H showcase kicked off with a celebration of Deadpool & Wolverine. A choral performance of Madonna's "Like a Prayer" welcomed the crowd with dancing Deadpool variants, which ended when Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige looked for Peterpool amongst the variants and called Rob Delaney, who stars in the film as Peter, to the stage.

Delaney joined Feige as the showcase's MC, mentioning the surprise Deadpool & Wolverine screening for SDCC fans Thursday, and the massive drone and fireworks show over San Diego's Petco Park that followed. Deadpool & Wolverine has already broken box office records for an R-rated theatrical release, and the film's opening officially pushed the MCU over the $30 billion box office mark with 34 movies. Starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, and directed by Shawn Levy, Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.

With Sam Wilson about to make his big screen debut as Captain America in Captain America: Brave New World, Delaney welcomed to the stage star Anthony Mackie. Joining them were Tim Blake Nelson, Danny Ramirez, and Giancarlo Esposito, who confirmed he is playing Sidewinder. Together, they revealed exclusive footage and invited Disney Legend Harrison Ford to take the stage. Ford makes his MCU debut as President Thaddeus Ross.

Releasing in theaters on February 14, 2025, Captain America: Brave New World follows Sam Wilson, who after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, finds himself in the middle of an international incident. Sam must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Highlighting Thunderbolts*, Delaney welcomed director Jake Schreier to the stage alongside stars Geraldine Viswanathan, Lewis Pullman, Hannah John-Kamen, Wyatt Russell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and David Harbour. The latter showed up in full Red Guardian garb, earning laughs and applause from the crowd, who were treated to a scene from the movie.

Marvel Studios (and a crew of indie veterans who definitely sold out) present Thunderbolts*, an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova alongside the MCU's least anticipated band of misfits.

Thunderbolts* also stars Olga Kurylenko and opens in theaters on May 2, 2025.

Feige returned to the stage to share details of the upcoming The Fantastic Four, which begins production Tuesday. Joining Feige on stage were director Matt Shakman and Marvel's first family together onstage for the first time: Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/The Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/Thing). They all shared some cosmic details about the upcoming feature film that sees Galactus and Silver Surfer target Earth for destruction-and revealed the movie's full title: The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

"We're doing a retro-future '60s. [Industrialist] Syd Mead was an inspiration. The '60s, to me, is all about optimism," Shakman told fans in Hall H, adding, "I love the Fantastic Four. I love their power set. We want to be true to the comics, but we want to be true to life."

Hall H was then overtaken by none other than the Fantasticar soaring over the crowd, drawing massive cheers as the screens were taken over by a retro-futurist vision of New York City. Featuring music by Oscar®-winning composer Michael Giacchino, Fantastic Four: First Steps will be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

Just when the audience thought the showcase was over, Feige announced he had another update: Anthony and Joe Russo, the team behind four of the most successful MCU movies and the studio's highest-grossing directors with over $6 billion in global earnings, will return to helm Avengers: Doomsday in May 2026 and Avengers: Secret Wars in May 2027.

But who could possibly play Doctor Doom?

"If we're gonna bring Victor Von Doom to movie theaters worldwide, then I think we're going to need the greatest actor in the world to play that character," Joe said. "As proof of the unimaginable possibilities in the Marvel multiverse, we give you the one person who could play Victor Von Doom."

Robed figures dressed in Doctor Doom masks took the stage and then parted so that Downey could reveal himself. Hall H erupted in thunderous applause, chanting "RDJ!"

The Russos' company, AGBO, is set to produce both films alongside Marvel Studios. Stephen McFeely, known for his work on the Captain America trilogy and Avengers: Endgame, will handle the script.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made," the Russo brothers said. "We're thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves."