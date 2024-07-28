Marvel Studios has achieved a mighty feat at the box office: $30 billion. Thanks to the amazing start of Deadpool & Wolverine - which has already made $211 million worldwide - The Walt Disney Company's Marvel Studios has now collectively grossed over $30 billion at the global box office. The Marvel Cinematic Universe - which has produced blockbusters such as Avengers: Endgame, Black Panther, andIron Man - is the highest-grossing film franchise of all time.
