  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Walt Disney Company (The)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Walt Disney : Marvel Studios Debuts Teaser Trailer and Poster for ‘Doctor Strange in …

12/22/2021 | 11:27am EST
Today, Marvel Studios debuted the teaser trailer and poster for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness-a thrilling ride through the Multiverse with Doctor Strange, his trusted friend Wong and Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch.

The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Xochitl Gomez. Directed by Sam Raimi, the mind-bending adventure connects to the events of WandaVision and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens in U.S. theaters on May 6, 2022.

Disclaimer

The Walt Disney Company published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 16:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 83 543 M - -
Net income 2022 6 104 M - -
Net Debt 2022 35 261 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 43,6x
Yield 2022 0,24%
Capitalization 275 B 275 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,71x
EV / Sales 2023 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 166 250
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 151,05 $
Average target price 195,52 $
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Chapek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Robert A. Iger Executive Chairman
Diane Jurgens Chief Information Officer
Rebecca Campbell Chairman-International Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-16.63%274 557
COMCAST CORPORATION-6.76%223 238
VIACOMCBS INC.-21.23%19 140
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP12.37%16 183
FORMULA ONE GROUP42.32%13 910
ITV PLC1.45%5 747