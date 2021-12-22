Walt Disney : Marvel Studios Debuts Teaser Trailer and Poster for ‘Doctor Strange in …

Today, Marvel Studios debuted the teaser trailer and poster for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness-a thrilling ride through the Multiverse with Doctor Strange, his trusted friend Wong and Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch.

The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Xochitl Gomez. Directed by Sam Raimi, the mind-bending adventure connects to the events of WandaVision and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens in U.S. theaters on May 6, 2022.