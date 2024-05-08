Marvel Studios and ILM Immersive announce What If…? - An Immersive Story, the first-ever interactive Disney+ Original story coming exclusively to Apple Vision Pro.

Fans will be invited to step inside the Multiverse like never before and have the chance to dive into an immersive, narrative-driven and innovative story in mixed reality. Connected to the critically acclaimed Disney+ Original animated series What If…?, Marvel.com was given a first look at the hour-long experience, diving into what fans can expect when it is released soon as a new app for Apple Vision Pro.

"As a kid, my favorite stories were about worlds beyond my own, advanced technologies, and heroes traveling across space and time. What If…? - An Immersive Story is the next evolution in how we tell our stories, where fans across generations can experience them and live out the adventure alongside their favorite heroes," director and executive producer Dave Bushore said. "This experience kicks the door open to the Marvel Universe, and it's a glimpse of what I've been waiting for my whole life."

What If…? reimagines events from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in unexpected ways.

Now, fans have been chosen to step into the leading role of an all-new immersive story that transforms the space around them as they traverse across realities. Throughout their journey, they will come face-to-face with Multiversal variants of their favorite characters, learn the mystic arts, and be tasked with harnessing the power of the Infinity Stones.

"What If…? the animated series as well as the comic book has always been about looking over the horizon into realities that have yet to be conceived," executive producer Brad Winderbaum said. "What If…? - An Immersive Story takes this one step further and actually allows you to visit these strange new worlds, not as a Watcher but as an actual participant. The creative work on this project is nothing less than stellar and we could not be more excited for fans to interact firsthand with some of their favorite Marvel heroes."

Utilizing the revolutionary spatial computing capabilities of Apple Vision Pro, What If…? - An Immersive Story will deliver a technologically advanced and engaging experience to fans. They will cross between augmented and virtual reality as they live out their narrative adventure, interacting with the world around them by using their eyes and hands.

Fans will step into breathtaking environments that place them in new and iconic MCU locations, and feel completely immersed with stunning visuals and spatial audio. Together, these features will remind fans that time, space, and reality are more than a linear path.

"This experience is truly groundbreaking and unlike anything we've done before," executive producer Jamie Voris, EVP/Chief Technology Officer at The Walt Disney Studios, said. "It's an exciting new way to become a part of the MCU through a deeply emotional and compelling story."

What If…? - An Immersive Story is directed by Dave Bushore at Marvel Studios and produced by Shereif M. Fattouh at ILM Immersive. The experience is written by David Dong and Phil McCarty (The Learning Curve), with music by Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning composer Laura Karpman (American Fiction, The Marvels). What If…? - An Immersive Story is executive produced by Bushore, Fattouh, and Brad Winderbaum (What If…?, X-Men '97), with Bryan Andrews (What If…?, Primal) serving as consulting producer. Vicki Dobbs Beck, VP of immersive content at Lucasfilm and ILM Immersive, Mark S. Miller, VP of creative development and production at ILM Immersive, and Jamie Voris, EVP/Chief Technology Officer at The Walt Disney Studios, all serve as executive producers.

Additional details about What If…? - An Immersive Story will be revealed soon. Fans looking to stay up-to-date on all news as it happens can follow the official social media handles from What If…?, Marvel Studios, and ILM Immersive.