Walt Disney : Material Impairments - Form 8-K

Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): May 26, 2023

The Walt Disney Company

500 South Buena Vista Street

Burbank, California91521

(818) 560-1000

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock, $0.01 par value DIS New York Stock Exchange

Item 2.06 Material Impairments.

As previously announced, The Walt Disney Company (together with the subsidiaries through which its various businesses are actually conducted, the "Company") is in the process of reviewing content, primarily on its direct-to-consumer ("DTC") services, for alignment with a strategic change in approach to content curation and as a result is removing certain content from its platforms. On May 26, 2023, the Company removed certain produced content from its DTC services. As a result, the Company will record a $1.5 billion impairment charge in its fiscal third quarter financial statements to adjust the carrying value of these content assets to fair value. The Company is continuing its review and currently anticipates additional produced content will be removed from its DTC and other platforms, largely during the remainder of its third fiscal quarter. As a result, the Company currently estimates it may incur further impairment charges of up to approximately $0.4 billion related to produced content. The Company does not expect any material cash expenditures in connection with the impairment charges related to produced content. In addition, the Company may terminate certain license agreements for the right to use content on its platforms, which would result in the removal of licensed content from its platforms and lead to impairment and/or contract termination charges as well as cash payments. The Company currently expects that any such charges and payments related to licensed content would be meaningfully less than the impairment charges related to produced content.





