Walt Disney Names Geoff Morrell Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

By Colin Kellaher

Walt Disney Co. on Tuesday said it named Geoff Morrell to the newly created position of chief corporate affairs officer, effective Jan. 24.

Mr. Morrell, a former White House correspondent for Disney's ABC News, rejoins the entertainment giant with oversight of its corporate communications, global public policy, government relations, corporate social responsibility and environmental, social and governance teams, Disney said.

The Burbank, Calif., company said Mr. Morrell, who will also hold the title of senior executive vice president and report directly to Chief Executive Bob Chapek, was most recently executive vice president of communications and advocacy at energy giant BP PLC.

He also served a stint as Pentagon press secretary from 2007 to 2011, working as chief spokesman for Defense Secretary Robert Gates and the U.S. military.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-07-21 1136ET