  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Walt Disney Company (The)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Walt Disney Names Geoff Morrell Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

12/07/2021 | 11:36am EST
By Colin Kellaher

Walt Disney Co. on Tuesday said it named Geoff Morrell to the newly created position of chief corporate affairs officer, effective Jan. 24.

Mr. Morrell, a former White House correspondent for Disney's ABC News, rejoins the entertainment giant with oversight of its corporate communications, global public policy, government relations, corporate social responsibility and environmental, social and governance teams, Disney said.

The Burbank, Calif., company said Mr. Morrell, who will also hold the title of senior executive vice president and report directly to Chief Executive Bob Chapek, was most recently executive vice president of communications and advocacy at energy giant BP PLC.

He also served a stint as Pentagon press secretary from 2007 to 2011, working as chief spokesman for Defense Secretary Robert Gates and the U.S. military.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-07-21 1136ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 83 696 M - -
Net income 2022 6 246 M - -
Net Debt 2022 35 325 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 42,3x
Yield 2022 0,45%
Capitalization 273 B 273 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,69x
EV / Sales 2023 3,24x
Nbr of Employees 166 250
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 150,37 $
Average target price 196,87 $
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Chapek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Robert A. Iger Executive Chairman
Diane Jurgens Chief Information Officer
Rebecca Campbell Chairman-International Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-18.75%273 321
COMCAST CORPORATION-1.18%239 183
VIACOMCBS INC.-16.61%20 297
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP9.91%16 421
FORMULA ONE GROUP42.72%14 204
ITV PLC6.74%6 048