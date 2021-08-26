Walt Disney : New Trailer and Poster Debut for ‘The King's Man'

Today, 20th Century Studios debuted a brand-new, action-packed trailer, full of Matthew Vaughn's signature style, for the upcoming The King's Man. Along with the trailer, the latest poster was unveiled.

As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King's Man. The King's Man is directed by Matthew Vaughn and stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson and Daniel Brühl, with Djimon Hounsou and Charles Dance.

Matthew Vaughn, David Reid and Adam Bohling are the producers, and Mark Millar, Dave Gibbons, Stephen Marks, Claudia Vaughn and Ralph Fiennes serve as executive producers. King's Man is based on the comic book The Secret Service by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, and the story is by Matthew Vaughn and the screenplay is by Matthew Vaughn & Karl Gajdusek.

The King's Man releases in U.S. theaters on December 22.