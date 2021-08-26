Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Walt Disney Company (The)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Walt Disney : New Trailer and Poster Debut for ‘The King's Man'

08/26/2021 | 12:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today, 20th Century Studios debuted a brand-new, action-packed trailer, full of Matthew Vaughn's signature style, for the upcoming The King's Man. Along with the trailer, the latest poster was unveiled.

As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King's Man. The King's Man is directed by Matthew Vaughn and stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson and Daniel Brühl, with Djimon Hounsou and Charles Dance.

Matthew Vaughn, David Reid and Adam Bohling are the producers, and Mark Millar, Dave Gibbons, Stephen Marks, Claudia Vaughn and Ralph Fiennes serve as executive producers. King's Man is based on the comic book The Secret Service by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, and the story is by Matthew Vaughn and the screenplay is by Matthew Vaughn & Karl Gajdusek.

The King's Man releases in U.S. theaters on December 22.

Disclaimer

The Walt Disney Company published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 16:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
12:21pWALT DISNEY : New Trailer and Poster Debut for ‘The King's Man'
PU
06:11aWALT DISNEY : ELLE and Disney Join Forces to Present ‘Modern Heroines' as ..
BU
08/24Factbox-Major U.S. companies making masks, vaccines mandatory
RE
08/24Communications Services Up On Deal Expectations -- Communications Services Ro..
DJ
08/24STREET COLOR : Disney Cruise Lines to Require Vaccination Proof For Cruises From..
MT
08/24CINEWORLD : Delta variant disrupts Hollywood's box office comeback
RE
08/23TARGET : Eyes 160 Disney Shops By Year End Amid Holiday Season as Shopping Event..
MT
08/23TARGET : Expands Disney Store Partnership in Anticipation of Holiday Toy Demand
MT
08/23WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Markets ride momentum ahead of Jackson Hole
08/23STREET COLOR : Target Plans to Expand Over 160 Disney Stores at US Target Locati..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 67 716 M - -
Net income 2021 2 474 M - -
Net Debt 2021 41 070 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 129x
Yield 2021 0,09%
Capitalization 324 B 324 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,39x
EV / Sales 2022 4,25x
Nbr of Employees 180 000
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 178,31 $
Average target price 208,05 $
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Chapek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Robert A. Iger Executive Chairman
Diane Jurgens Chief Information Officer
Rebecca Campbell Chairman-International Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-1.58%324 012
COMCAST CORPORATION13.51%272 998
VIACOMCBS INC.9.96%26 679
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP13.22%16 358
FORMULA ONE GROUP17.72%11 478
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.56.08%7 042