Disney Legend Richard M. Sherman, half of the Academy Award®-winning songwriting team of the Sherman Brothers (with his late brother, Disney Legend Robert B. Sherman), passed away Saturday, May 25, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills, due to age-related illness. He was 95 years old. One of the most prolific composer-lyricists in the history of family entertainment, and a key member of Walt Disney's inner circle of creative talents, Richard garnered nine Academy Award nominations [...]
