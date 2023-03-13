Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Walt Disney Company (The)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:05:47 2023-03-13 am EDT
92.81 USD   -0.81%
10:08aStudio A24 captures Oscar spotlight with big wins for best picture, acting
RE
12:48aIndie studio A24 emerges as big winner on Oscar night
RE
03/12Mask-free Monday comes to Japan as government eases COVID guidelines
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Walt Disney : Sonia Coleman Named Chief Human Resources Officer of The Walt Disney Comp…

03/13/2023 | 10:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sonia Coleman has been named Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of The Walt Disney Company, effective April 8, it was announced today by Robert A. Iger, Chief Executive Officer. Coleman, who most recently has served as Senior Vice President, Human Resources for Disney Entertainment and ESPN, succeeds Paul Richardson, who is leaving the company after more than 15 years at Disney.

As Chief Human Resources Officer, Coleman will report directly to Iger and will be responsible for leading Disney's human resources strategy, global talent acquisition, leadership development, diversity and inclusion, organizational design and cultural development, employee education and development, compensation and benefits, HR operations and technology, and global security.

"Sonia is widely respected across the company as a gifted leader and strong advocate for our employees," Iger said. "Her proven expertise leading the human resources function for our general entertainment businesses and ESPN during a period of unprecedented transformation makes her the perfect choice to lead this function company-wide as we implement our new operating structure and position Disney to capitalize on the opportunities ahead. I also want to extend my thanks to Paul Richardson for his many years of service to the company and his contributions to numerous ongoing initiatives, including our Heroes Work Here veterans hiring program."

"It is truly an honor to be named to this role, and I am grateful for the confidence that Bob has placed in me," Coleman said. "Disney is unrivaled because of the talent, dedication, and enthusiasm of our cast members and employees. They are the key to our success, and I look forward to being their greatest champion, in partnership with our exceptional HR teams around the world, as we move forward through the important company-wide transformation underway that will truly empower the people behind the magic of Disney."

In her most recent role, Coleman has been responsible for employee development and engagement; recruitment and compensation; organizational development; and diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts for both ESPN and the general entertainment portfolio of businesses at Disney Entertainment, which include ABC Entertainment, ABC News, ABC Owned Televisions Stations, Disney Branded Television, Disney Television Studios (20th Television, ABC Signature, 20th Television Animation and Walt Disney Television Alternative), Freeform, FX, Hulu Originals, National Geographic Content, and Onyx Collective.

Prior to that, Coleman served as Senior Vice President, Human Resources for Disney General Entertainment from 2017. She also served as Vice President, Human Resources for the company from May 2016 and in that capacity oversaw HR strategy, change management initiatives, organizational development, and engagement strategies for Disney's corporate, enterprise, and cross-functional employees, and served as the lead HR business partner to the company's senior corporate executives. She was also responsible for employee relations for the company.

Coleman joined Disney in 2008 as Vice President, Human Resources, Disney Consumer Products, a role she held for eight years. Before Disney, Coleman worked at The Children's Place from 2004 to 2008, where she held several strategic HR roles; and The Home Depot from 1992 to 2004, where she served as the strategic HR leader during a period of large-scale change and complex organizational transformation.

Coleman has a Bachelor of Science degree in organizational leadership from Chapman University and a Master of Science degree in human resource management from Florida International University.

Attachments

Disclaimer

The Walt Disney Company published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 14:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
10:08aStudio A24 captures Oscar spotlight with big wins for best picture, acting
RE
12:48aIndie studio A24 emerges as big winner on Oscar night
RE
03/12Mask-free Monday comes to Japan as government eases COVID guidelines
RE
03/09Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Weaken Ahead of U.S. Jobs..
DJ
03/09News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/09Communications Services Down on Retreat From Risk -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
03/09Disney reconsiders making content for others under Bob Iger
RE
03/09Walt Disney CEO Hints at Raising Prices for Disney+
MT
03/09Disney CEO: 'Extremely' Bullish on Streaming Prospects, Need to Better Ration..
MT
03/09Walt disney ceo bob iger says co definitely thinking about windo…
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 90 249 M - -
Net income 2023 6 027 M - -
Net Debt 2023 35 383 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 28,2x
Yield 2023 0,01%
Capitalization 171 B 171 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,29x
EV / Sales 2024 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 188 100
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 93,57 $
Average target price 129,00 $
Spread / Average Target 37,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Iger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Chairman
Diane Jurgens Chief Information Officer
Rebecca Campbell Chairman-International Content & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)7.70%170 934
FORMULA ONE GROUP13.83%15 742
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL17.83%13 065
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-29.82%8 977
ITV PLC13.30%4 119
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.1.07%2 750