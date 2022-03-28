Walt Disney : Statement From The Walt Disney Company On Signing Of Florida Legislation

The following statement may be attributed to a spokesperson for The Walt Disney Company:
"Florida's HB 1557, also known as the 'Don't Say Gay' bill, should never have passed and should never have been signed into law. Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that. We are dedicated to standing up for the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ members of the Disney family, as well as the LGBTQ+ community in Florida and across the country."
