    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
Walt Disney : Statement From The Walt Disney Company On Signing Of Florida Legislation

03/28/2022 | 01:31pm EDT
The following statement may be attributed to a spokesperson for The Walt Disney Company:

"Florida's HB 1557, also known as the 'Don't Say Gay' bill, should never have passed and should never have been signed into law. Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that. We are dedicated to standing up for the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ members of the Disney family, as well as the LGBTQ+ community in Florida and across the country."

Contacts:

David Jefferson
Corporate Communications
(818) 560-4832
david.j.jefferson@disney.com

Jeffrey Epstein
Corporate Communications
(818) 560-8125
jeffrey.r.epstein@disney.com

Disclaimer

The Walt Disney Company published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 17:30:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
